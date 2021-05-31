The Madison City Commission will hear the second reading of a temporary ordinance that will assign city officials the authority to regulate medical marijuana establishments in Madison when it meets 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at City Hall.
The ordinance would give Madison officials the authority to license or issue permits for medical marijuana-related businesses to operate in the city.
Madison officials are conducting the meeting using Zoom distance-connection technology that allows participants to join online. The public can join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone by going online to https://zoom.us/j/91503638102. Individuals can also connect via their phones by dialing 312-626-6799 and using the access code 915-0363-8102.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Providing direction to city staff members regarding the 2021 opening of Madison's outdoor swimming pool and reviewing electrical-component quotes.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a memorandum of agreement involving the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the South Dakota State historic preservation officer, city of Madison, and South Dakota Office of Emergency Management in regard to the city, Madison's Park Creek project, and the treatment of adverse effects to historic creek walls in Lake County.
-- Approving a grant application to the state Department of Health regarding West Nile virus prevention.
-- Discussing Madison splash zones with Dan Buresh and the Madison Fire Department.
-- Discussing the city's establishment of a municipal budget deadline as allowed by Senate Bill 138 from the 2021 legislative session.