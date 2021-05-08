Jerry Schemmel, a current Colorado resident and Madison native, visited Lake County on Saturday for a promotional ride to Lake Madison, but Mother Nature threw a monkey wrench into the best-laid plans for a short bicycle trip.
Bad weather conditions -- gusting, cold winds and rain and even some sleet -- made a bicycle ride from the south side of Madison to Johnson’s Point on Lake Madison too awful to complete. Schemmel, fellow endurance cyclist Mathew Wollmann, and a number of other Madison-area cyclists called off the ride when the approached the SD-19 intersection.
Schemmel, who graduated from Madison High School In 1978, is preparing for the Ride Across America this June in which he will cycle from California to Maryland. Schemmel’s solo ride also serves as a fund-raiser for the Kyle Pease Foundation, an organization that supports athletes with disabilities.
Mathew Wollmann of Madison plans to cycle the initial-third distance of the race from California to Colorado, which is called the Ride Across the West. During the trip, Wollmann plans to raise donations for Semper Fi & America’s Fund, a military veterans’ support group.