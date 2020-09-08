The Madison City Commission approved hiring DGR Engineering of Rock Rapids, Iowa, to perform an update to the city’s long-range plan for the municipal electric system.
Madison last had an electric-planning study completed in 2012 and significant changes have taken place during the last eight years.
DGR engineers will review the projections, conclusions and recommendations that were part of the 2012 study. They will also speak with city staff about the municipal electric grid’s performance and gather opinions about the grid’s performance, weaknesses, load-growth areas and future development.
The study’s goals include the development of an updated load-growth projection for Madison’s electric system.