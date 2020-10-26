The Madison City Commission unanimously approved accepting Jennifer Eimers’ resignation as city finance officer at the end of Monday’s meeting.
Before voting on accepting Eimers’ resignation, the mayor and city commissioners went into a closed session at 6:19 p.m. to discuss a personnel matter. Commissioner Mike Waldner, who had previously participated in the commissioners’ meeting via the internet, joined the meeting in-person for the closed session.
The commissioners returned to an open session at 6:35 p.m., and Mayor Marshall Dennert asked for a motion to accept Eimers’ resignation as finance officer. The motion was made and seconded. A vote was taken, and Dennert and Commissioners Waldner, Adam Shaw, Bob Thill and Jerae Wire approved accepting the resignation.
Eimers was present in the commissioners’ meeting room during the commissioners’ vote. She did not comment about her resignation during the meeting.
After the meeting, Dennert was asked whether he wanted to provide any details about Eimers’ resignation. Dennert replied, “No comment.”
According to Dennert, city officials will immediately start a search for a new city finance officer. He said until that person is hired, city officials will expect Assistant Finance Officer Kristin Olson to handle management duties for the staff and operations at the Madison Finance Office.