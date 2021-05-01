Dozens of boys and girls showed up for a special event –Madison Bike Safety Day -- held Saturday morning on the athletic-training green next to Dakota State University’s Trojan Field.
The event was hosted by The Community Center, Madison’s wellness facility, and was scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon. The gathering held for families included giveaways of children’s bicycle helmets, bike illumination lights, handlebar bells and horns, water bottles. A children’s bicycle for boys and girls 7 years old and under was also available as a prize for a young attendees.
The young bicyclists, who ranged in ages from preschool to preteen, were able to hone their cycling talents on a course set up on part of the training field. The riding course offered a simulated railroad crossing, intersections with stop\ signs, and traffic cones to weave through. Personnel from the Madison Police Department and Lake County Sheriff’s Office were also on hand to offer tips about the rules of the road.
John Berry of Berry Fast Bicycles parked his mobile-workshop van at the event, and he offered a performance check on each child’s bicycle. Berry tested the bikes for a list of items that included brake and gear-shifting performance, tire inflation, rim quality, and other things related to safe riding.