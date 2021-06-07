Staff with the Madison Electric Department are scheduling a planned power outage during Tuesday morning in an east Madison neighborhood that will complete a 2020 electric-grid improvement project.
The power outage is scheduled from about 8:30 to 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the neighborhood along N. 3rd St. north of Baughman-Belatti Park. Brad Lawrence, city utility director, said electricians will complete some work related to an electrical switch and last year’s upgrade project.
The electric department has a listing and map of the affected addresses available at its City of Madison S.D. municipal utilities Facebook page.
Individuals can call 256-7521 for more information.