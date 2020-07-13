The Madison School Board approved on Monday a food vendor contract that Madison Central officials will send to St. Thomas School so its cafeteria staff can provide meals to the private school also located in Madison.
Mitchell Brooks, the public school district’s business manager, told the school board members that Madison Central planned to operate its own cafeteria service in 2020-21 and not contract out the service similar to what it has done during previous school years. Madison Central has also previously worked with St. Thomas School to provide meals to St. Thomas students.
In reviewing the proposed food prices for St. Thomas, Brooks said the meals would cost $1.40 each and Madison Central would provide milk at 45 cents per carton. The school district would also charge St. Thomas School $5 per day for delivering the meals.