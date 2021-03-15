Personnel with the South Dakota Department of Transportation warned motorists late Sunday evening that they were advising no travel on many highways in western South Dakota, starting Sunday evening, March 14 through the overnight into Monday, March 15.
The no travel advisory includes I-90 west of Chamberlain to Rapid City.
Heavy, wet snow and gusting winds are making travel difficult to near impossible in some areas throughout western South Dakota.
The heavy snow and high winds are anticipated to continue through the overnight hours. SDDOT suspended snowplow operations late Sunday evening.
Motorists and travelers should stay aware of the potential for accumulating and drifting snow. SDDOT snowplow operations are scheduled to resume at 5 a.m. on Monday, March 15, as weather conditions allow.
The latest road and weather conditions are available at https://sd511.org or by calling 511.