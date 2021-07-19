The Madison City Commission acknowledged on Monday an application submitted by Dakota State University officials to renovate the boulevard along the college’s Van Eps Place residence hall from green space into automobile parking for hall residents.
DSU officials submitted an application to the city asking for a permit to occupy a right of way and for city commissioners to set a hearing date to consider the application. The application papers were not among the documents that Madison officials typically provide with their meeting agendas.
Monday’s city commission meeting was held using video-conferencing via the internet using a Zoom connection.
The city commissioners acknowledged the application and set the time and date for a hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 at City Hall.
During the summer of 2019, DSU officials asked for a permit to install vehicle parking at the student residence hall located on the corners of Van Eps Ave. and N.W. 3rd St. The vehicle owners would park their autos between the sidewalks and curbs along those two streets. Two years ago, DSU officials wanted to install 21 new parking spaces along the boulevards and in an adjacent alley.
Neighbors to the newly-acquired DSU residence hall objected to the parking plan, saying that the boulevard parking would change the character of the neighborhood and create safety problems for students attending St. Thomas School. The K-5 private school is located across the street from the residence hall.
DSU’s request was stymied two years ago by a 2-2 vote delivered by the city commissioners.