Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one half mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, northwest Iowa. * WHEN...Until 11am CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving...slow down... use your headlights...and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&