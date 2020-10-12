The members of the Madison School Board approved on Monday appointing Lori Schultz as their representative to the delegate assembly of the Associated School Board of South Dakota.
Associated School Boards of South Dakota operates as a private, non-profit organization that represents more than 850 local school board members, their school districts, and their students.
During the meetings of the ASBSD’s delegate assembly, the members establish the state school board association’s legislative direction and share each school district’s view on key legislative topics. Delegates will vote on ASBSD’s resolutions and standing positions and help set the path for South Dakota’s 2021 legislative session.
The school board members also appointed Tom Farrell, board president, as Madison Central’s legislative action representative