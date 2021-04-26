The Madison City Commission approved on Monday a special-maintenance fee that will help pay for the annual maintenance and repair of street surfaces in the city.
The fee is assessed on property owners who have lots along Madison’s roadways. The fee is assessed at a rate of $1 per front foot of property with a 125-foot maximum per lot or lots that constitute a single contiguous parcel.
The special-maintenance fee was initially enacted in 2013, and the city commission has renewed it each year afterward.