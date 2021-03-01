The Madison City Commission approved on Monday a grant application submitted by The Community Center that will request funds distributed through the state education department which will assist the Madison wellness facility’s after-school program for children.
The center’s staff has applied for a Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant that has a cycle which extends for five years. The grant awards range from $50,000 to $250,000 per year for each of the five years. The grant application had a due date on March 5, and the initial grant period will run from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.
The federal Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA), which was enacted in 1965, is a national education law, and its programs are expected to provide a long-term commitment to equal opportunity for all students. The act’s 21st Century Community Learning Centers are intended to provide learning resources – including tutoring services – to help students meet academic standards in subjects such as reading and math. The centers are also expected to help boys and girls learn about nutrition and health, physical fitness, community service, career and technical skills, and other developmental areas.
The Community Center operates as the joint wellness facility for the city of Madison and Dakota State University.