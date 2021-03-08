The Madison City Commission reviewed on Monday a grant application to the Federal Aviation Administration in which municipal airport officials requested a $13,000 grant to help pay for operational expenses.
Officials with the Madison Municipal Airport have requested grant funds to pay for “…costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, combating the spread of pathogens at the airport, and debt service payments.”
The FAA would provide the grant funding through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA).
On Dec. 27, 2020, President Donald Trump signed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. Division M of the act is the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act of 2021, and Title IV of the CRRSA provided about $2 billion in economic relief to airports to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The grants include relief from rent and minimum annual guarantees (vendor-related fees) for eligible airport concessions at primary airports.
The city commissioners authorized Mayor Marshall Dennert to sign the grant application.