Superintendent Joel Jorgenson announced by email on Tuesday afternoon that school officials were informed by the city that a water-line break had occurred which will result in the loss of water for Madison Central facilities on Wednesday while the water pipe is repaired.
Jorgenson stated, "As a result of no water available for tomorrow Feb. 17, 2021, we have cancelled school for tomorrow."
Madison officials announced on Tuesday afternoon a water main break at the intersection of N.E. 9th St. and Summit Ave.
City officials said there was no water-service interruption at this time.
Repair work will start on Wednesday at 8 a.m. The neighborhoods currently affected are N.E. 9th St. between Prairie and Washington avenues, Prairie Ave. between N.E. 8th and N.E. 9th streets, N. Summit Ave. between N.E. 8th and N.E. 11th streets, and some surrounding areas.