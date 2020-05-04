The Madison City Commission approved a right-of-way request from a downtown coffee house that will allow the establishment to set up a platform in a street parking area this summer which will provide additional outdoor seating.
The proprietors of Sundog Coffee, which is located at Center St. and Egan Ave., requested permission to install a “bumpout” wooden platform in the angled parking area in front of the coffee house from May to October this year. The coffee house proprietors installed that same platform, which will provide outdoor seating for six to 12 persons, last summer.
The coffee house owners submitted the request on April 30.
Mayor Marshall Dennert noted that the proprietors set up the platform before the city commission had taken any official action on the request. Dennert pointed out that Sundog Coffee would need to follow Madison’s COPVID-19 guidelines limiting the number of customers gathered outside of city businesses to 10.