The Madison city commissioners approved on Monday the refunding of a water-revenue bond issued in 2013 that will save the city about $61,000 in interest until the bond is paid off in mid-2028.
With the interest-rate change, Madison owes about $2.045 million for a bond that was issued to pay for municipal water-system improvements after the city’s clearwell roof collapsed seven years ago.
First Bank & Trust provided a modified fixed interest rate for the water-revenue bond that reduced its interest rate from 2.72% to 2.25%.