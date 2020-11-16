The Madison City Commission decided to name the personnel with the municipal police department as essential workers after a discussion held during a closed session on Monday.
Due to the designation, some of the responsibilities for police personnel include wearing facemasks while working their shifts and notifying the Madison’s human resource officer if they are designated a close contact to a positive COVID-19 case.
If a member of the Madison Police Department is identified as a close contact to a positive coronavirus case, he or she will need to isolate themselves for a designated quarantine period.
Mayor Marshall Dennert said that city officials would create a written outline of essential personnel responsibilities for the city police department to follow.