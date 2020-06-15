City commissioners gave their authorization on Monday night for officials with The Community Center to apply for a federal grant that could provide some money for reopening the childcare program at the Madison wellness facility.
After closing in late winter 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Community Center reopened this spring to serve patrons at one-half of its occupancy. The wellness center also encourages social-distancing practices.
State officials are distributing federal funds that can help child-care facilities reopen to provide services.
Kaylee Winrow, the center’s youth services coordinator, told the commissioners that it’s unknown whether The Community Center will receive any of the grant funding.