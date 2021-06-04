(Editor's note: This is the second in a four-part series reviewing information presented at a public meeting regarding a possible school consolidation between Oldham-Ramona and Rutland. Student enrollment, building needs and impact are considered in other stories.)
The Oldham-Ramona School Board met in a joint session with the Rutland School Board on Wednesday night in a community meeting at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse to explore the possibility of consolidating the districts.
Declining enrollment, aging buildings and an established activities cooperative are the factors driving the discussion at this point. Tom Oster, a consultant with Dakota Education Consulting, facilitated the community meeting, explaining the process and benefits.
What is the process?
First, both boards must decide to move forward before a committee can be formed to develop a plan for consolidation.
"It doesn't mean anything but they're developing a plan. The voters will decide, not the boards of education," Oster said.
After the plan has been developed, a public meeting would then be held to present the plan to community members and get their feedback. The plan would be tweaked in response to public comments and would then be approved by the school boards.
Once this was done, the plan would be submitted to the state Department of Education, which would determine whether key information was included: attendance centers, name of the new district, how student transportation would be handled, how the school board would be configured, how staff hiring would be handled, where and how much cost savings would result, and how pre-existing debt would be handled.
The plan would then be returned to the districts for a vote.
"Ultimately, the registered voters decide whether this happens or not," Oster stated. A simple majority in both districts is required.
In response to a question, those in attendance learned that voters must be residents in the district, not just property owners.
Who would serve on the committee developing the plan?
The committee would be comprised of representatives from both school districts. Members would include representatives from the school boards and communities, school administrators, teachers and possibly students.
The group would meet as often as four times a month while developing the plan. The plan would need to address areas identified by the state DOE and consider local concerns.
"Every time something upsets someone, that's a potential `no' vote," Oster said, emphasizing the need to be cognizant of local concerns in developing the plan.
Can the districts continue to operate independently?
Oster said both districts could probably continue to operate independently for about five years, but he identified challenges.
He noted that Oldham-Ramona has a $200,000 perpetual opt-out, and Rutland has a $430,000 opt-out, of which $120,000 is perpetual and the other $310,000 is time-limited.
"How long is this sustainable? Will these opt-outs be sufficient going forward?" Oster asked.
Oster stated the school funding formula is based on 25 students in a classroom. If a district were to lose 10 students, the district would also lose $70,000 in state aid.
"How will the district come up with that?" he asked. "There comes a limit to what you as a taxpayer can afford."
He noted that capital outlay funds can be flexed to cover general fund expenses, but neither district currently takes advantage of that option.
How quickly could the districts move to make consolidation a reality?
If the boards voted to move forward in June and a committee began to meet in July, Oster said, a plan could be developed yet this fall. If a public meeting were held in October, and the plan was submitted to the state DOE in November, the matter could go to a vote early next year.
"You could have a vote as early as January on whether to consolidate," he indicated.
Should voters support a consolidation, a new board could be elected in February. The Oldham-Ramona and Rutland school districts would dissolve at the end of the fiscal year, establishing the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland district effective July 1, 2022.
What happens to the old gymnasiums? Will the district adopt a four-day or five-day school week?
These are among the questions the committee would address in developing the consolidation plan, according to Oster.
Has either district considered consolidating with any other district?
The Rutland School District has recently been approached by the Sioux Valley School District, according to Rutland Superintendent Brian Brosnahan. The school board, in all likelihood, will acknowledge that proposal at the next school board meeting, but will not consider it unless the consolidation under consideration fails to garner support in both districts.
The Oldham-Ramona district has not been approached by any other district, according to Superintendent Michael Fischer.