The Madison City Commission approved on Monday a bid supplied by Valiant Living Inc. to provide labor to operate the Madison Recycling Center for the next two years.
Valiant Living, a Madison-based nonprofit organization, submitted a bid to provide labor that amounted to $5,096 per month for supplying the service. The total cost of providing the labor to the city during the next two years amounts to $122,304.
The workers at the recycling center sort the delivered recyclable material, such as plastics, aluminum and paper, into their separate types so they are correctly transported to the appropriate recycling companies.
The Madison nonprofit was the sole entity that submitted a bid for the contract.