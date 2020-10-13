The Madison City Commission authorized on Tuesday having Mayor Marshall Dennert sign forms that would request funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the city related to last year’s flooding.
Madison officials are asking FEMA to compensate the city for expenses related to the September 2019 flooding that hit the community. City officials are requesting about $18,200 from the federal government to help pay for expenses related to protecting the public from flood dangers, flooding emergencies, and evacuations.