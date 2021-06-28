The Madison City Commission listened during their Monday meeting to plans for a July 5K run/walk hosted by The Community Center.
Organizers at Madison’s wellness center and city firefighters are planning to hold a Splash-n-Dash 5K on July 10. The run/walk is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. at The Community Center, and participants will need to brave water balloons, water soakers, sprinklers and a large slip-and-slide before finishing the course.
The Multiple Sclerosis Foundation will receive the proceeds from the 5K fund-raiser.
Adults 19 years old and older are asked to pay $20 each to participate, and young persons ages 4-18 are asked to pay $15 each to join the 5K. Children ages 3 years old and younger can participate for free.
The 5K participants will each receive a drawstring bag, stress ball, exercise band and exercise workout sheet.
Individuals can register for the 5K at The Community Center’s front desk or go online at madisoncommunitycenter.com, click on two successive links for program registration, and then click on the special-events link.