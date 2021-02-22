City commissioners announced on Monday that any persons interested in running for one of two seats up for election this spring on the Madison City Commission need to have their election petitions filed out with the appropriate number of voter signatures and filed by 5 p.m. on Friday.
The city commission has two seats currently held by Bob Thill and Mike Waldner up for election this spring. Thill has filed a petition to run for re-election.
Sonya Wilt, city finance officer, said any persons having election petitions filled with voter signatures need to collect at least 50 valid signatures for a properly-filed petition.
The city has scheduled a joint election in April with the Madison Central School District. The Madison School Board also has two seats up for election in 2021.