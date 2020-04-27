The Madison City Commission approved an amended resolution on Monday that extended a 10-person limit on patrons inside and immediately outside of certain businesses in the city to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The city commissioners had already passed an ordinance on April 9 that limited the number of patrons allowed to gather in a casino, bar or restaurant to no more than 10 persons either inside or outside such a business from the ordinance’s initial passage until May 4. Last night’s action extended the limitation deadline to May 22.
The municipal limitation does not include the business’ employees and will allow for patrons arriving to pick up take-out food or off-sale alcohol purchases, if those businesses possess the appropriate licenses. The resolution is also open for future re-evaluation.