Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT TODAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 012, 013, 014, 020, 021, 022, 031, AND 032 IN IOWA...013 AND 014 IN NEBRASKA...038, 039, 040, 050, 052, 053, 054, 055, 056, 057, 058, 059, 060, 061, 062, 063, 064, 065, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070, AND 071 IN SOUTH DAKOTA...071, 072, 080, 081, 089, 090, 097, AND 098 IN MINNESOTA... * AFFECTED AREA...All fire weather zones in southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, and northwest Iowa. * WIND...South to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Then winds quickly shift to the northwest this afternoon and evening as a strong cold front pushes through with gusts 40 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&