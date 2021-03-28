The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued high wind and fire alerts for Monday in an area of South Dakota that includes Lake County.
The NWS staff placed a wind advisory in effect from noon until 9 p.m. CDT on Monday.
Portions of South Dakota in central, east central, south central, and southeast areas of the state and parts of northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota should expect west winds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
The areas include the tribal lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation.
Weather forecasters warn that gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, residents could find tree limbs blown down, and a few power outages could occur.
Motorists are advised to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Residents should secure outdoor objects.
Also, the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 p.m. CDT on Monday. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly, and outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
The Red Flag Warning affects all fire weather zones in southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, and northwest Iowa.
Lake County and the surrounding region should see winds from the south to southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon. Winds will turn west in late afternoon to early evening. The humidity is expected to drop as low as 15% to 30%.