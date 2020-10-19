The Madison City Commission approved on Monday advertising for bids for a contractor to provide labor during 2021 for sorting recyclable material at the Madison Recycling Center.
Last winter, city commissioners approved a contract with Valiant Living, a Madison nonprofit, for having the organization provide the labor at the Madison Recycling Center during 2020.
Madison officials plan to open all submitted bids at 2 p.m. on Nov. 5 at the Madison Finance Office.
Valiant Living assists persons with developmental disabilities to live as productive community members. The nonprofit has for more than 10 years provided the workers who sort recyclable metals, plastics, paper and other materials into their distinct groupings so the recyclables are later correctly transported to recycling companies.