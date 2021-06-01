The Madison girls placed seventh in the State A Track & Field Meet held at Spearfish this past weekend. The Bulldogs finished the two-day meet with 31 points.
West Central won the team title with 82 points. Rounding out the top 10 finishers were Custer 66, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 53, Sioux Falls Christian 50, Parker 41, Hamlin 40, Madison 31, St. Thomas More 27.50, Beresford 27 and Milbank 26.
Madison's Abby Brooks placed in three events at the state meet. She was third in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.14 seconds and fifth in the 300-meter hurdles in 47.99 seconds.
Brooks was also the anchor leg on the eighth-place 800-meter relay. Other runners were Izzy Gors, Ella Peterreins and Kylie Krusemark. They crossed the finish in 1:49.76.
Krusemark placed second in the pole vault with a vault of 10-feet-3.
Two Bulldogs placed in the shot put. Juliana Hodges was fourth with a toss of 38-5 while Bella Maxwell was sixth with a throw of 36-09.75.
Gors placed seventh in the 100-meter dash in 13.21 seconds.
Jessie Tappe was seventh in the 3200-meter run in 12:08.66.
In the boys division, Madison placed 21st with nine points. Winning the team title was Sioux Falls Christian with 133.66 points. Rounding out the top 10 were Milbank 66, Custer 67, Dakota Valley 50, Tea Area 34.16; Belle Fourche 34.16, West Central 31 and Winner 23.
Madison had three individuals and one relay team who placed in the meet.
Trey Smith placed fifth in the discus with a throw of 138-1.
Kadin Hanscom was eighth in the long jump with a leap of 20-02.75.
Sam Olson finished eighth in the pole vault with a vault of 11-6.
Aspen Dahl, Nate Ricke, Mike Peters and Hanscom placed sixth in the 800-meter relay in 1:32.80.