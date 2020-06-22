The city commissioners agreed on Monday to proposals made by Kingbrook Rural Water System Inc. to have the Arlington-based rural water service provide water to two customers in Leroy and Lakeview townships.
Officials with the Kingbrook Rural Water System had to notify Madison officials about their intent to provide water service because Doug Sunde of Leroy Township and Timothy and Shannon Dickey of Lakeview Township have their properties located within 3 miles of Madison’s city limits. The notification is required by state law.
The city commissioners approved notifying Kingbrook Rural Water that it could proceed with plans to provide water service to Sunde and the Dickeys.