The Madison City Commission approved on Monday the first reading of new ordinances that will allow persons to legally drive golf carts on Madison streets
The three ordinances deal with defining golf carts, authorizing city permits for the golf carts, and outlining operation requirements for the carts.
Within the ordinances, golf-cart drivers cannot legally drive the carts on state- or federally-designated highways such as N. 2nd St. and Washington Ave. in Madison, except to cross those streets.
The staff at the Madison Finance Office will have the responsibility for issuing the golf-cart permits and collecting permit fees. The finance office will need to decide on the amount of the permit fee for each cart and provide that information to the commissioners.
The commissioners will need to hold a second reading on the new ordinances and vote their approval before golf carts are legal street vehicles.