The Madison City Commission acknowledged on Monday a request to transfer the ownership of a retail on-sale liquor license from Kyle Ackerman, owner of Sportsman’s Steakhouse & Lounge, to the owner of Par Four Tavern LLC.
Carson Stemper, owner of Par Four Tavern LLC and The Office Bar & Grill in Madison, submitted an application to the city for the liquor-license transfer.
The city commissioners acknowledged the application and set the time and date of a hearing regarding the transfer at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 5.