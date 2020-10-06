Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 012, 013, 014, 020, 071, 072, 080, 081, 089, 090, 097, 098, 249, 255, 256, 257, AND 258... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 012, 013, 014, AND 020 IN NORTHWEST IOWA. FIRE WEATHER ZONES 071, 072, 080, 081, 089, 090, 097, AND 098 IN SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA. FIRE WEATHER ZONE 249 IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA. FIRE WEATHER ZONE 255 IN SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA. FIRE WEATHER ZONES 256, 257, AND 258 IN SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA. * WIND...WESTERLY WINDS SUSTAINED 15 TO 25 MPH THIS AFTERNOON. WINDS MAY GUSTS BETWEEN 25 AND 35 MPH AT TIMES, PERHAPS LOCALLY HIGHER IN PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA. * HUMIDITY...MINIMUM RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES BETWEEN 21 AND 28 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&