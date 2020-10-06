Officials with the National Weather Service reported on Tuesday morning that Lake County was part of a region under a Red Flag Warning until at least 7 p.m.
A Red Flag Warning indicates that critical fire weather conditions are either currently in effect or will start soon.
Under the warning, a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures are contributing to extreme fire behavior.
Officials have warned that the Grassland Fire Danger Index will reach the extreme category for Lake County on Tuesday afternoon.
A automatic burn ban is in effect throughout Lake County when the index reaches very high or extreme levels.
Tuesday's weather conditions are expected to include westerly winds at sustained 15 to 25 mph levels in the afternoon.
The winds may include gusts between 25 and 35 mph at times, perhaps higher in portions of southwest Minnesota. Minimum relative humidity values may develop between 21% and 28%.
Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly, and outdoor burning is not recommended.