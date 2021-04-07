The Madison City Commission approved on Monday a contract with Jameson Berreth of Volga who will serve as Madison’s city administrator, starting on May 10.
Berreth currently serves as the city administrator for the city of Volga, a position that he has held for about the last five years.
Mayor Marshall Dennert said the city commissioners interviewed more than a dozen candidates for the administrator’s position and narrowed down the candidates to a short list of four persons.
The commissioners unanimously voted to approve Berreth’s contract.