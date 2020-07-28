The attendees of the special Madison School Board meeting held Tuesday night learned that Madison’s public schools may see the start-up of fall sports on a “normal” schedule despite the on-gong coronavirus pandemic.
Board member Rob Honomichl brought up the subject of extra-curricular activities during the meeting. In response, Mike Ricke, activities director, said that the South Dakota High School Activities Association has recommended normal starts for fall sports for the 2020-21 school year.
Those fall sports would include tennis, football and cross country, and Ricke said the school could start fall athletics “on time.” However, individual school could make their own decisions on participation.
For Madison High School’s marching band, school staff members were considering a different format for this fall that could include halftime shows and “college-style” music performances during games.
In the area of vocal music, Ricke said vocal-music and activities staff were still organizing the programs. According to Ricke, the music staff was waiting on receiving more information that researchers could provide from a recent study.