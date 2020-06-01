The Madison City Commission accepted on Monday a quit-claim deed for a piece of property in northwest Madison that is located next to a tributary of Park Creek.
Richard Ruger, Barbara Gillow, Ann Rupp and Roger Ruger asked the city to take possession of part of Lot 10 (except for the south 310 feet) in Block Two of Smith and Trow’s Summit Addition, a piece of property on the 700 block of N. Liberty Ave.
At the end of the meeting, Mayor Marshall Dennert reminded voters that the city of Madison and Madison Central School District are holding a combined election for city commission and school board candidates from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday in conjunction with the June 2 state primary elections.
Madison voters will cast their ballots at the downtown city Armory.