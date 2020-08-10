The Madison School Board approved a roster of personnel changes for Madison's public schools before the start of the fall semester, which included two last-minute, part-time additions.
During Monday's meeting, Superintendent Joel Jorgenson asked the board members to approve the hiring of Ben Young and Schuyler Walcheck to work as part-time technology coordinators.
Along with the technology coordinators, the school board approved the hiring of Cassondra Grogan, high school art teacher; Kim Bruns for the 2020-21 school year, middle-school reading and social studies; and Nichole Ludemann at the middle and high schools and Taryn Bickett at the elementary school, both as year-long substitute teachers. The board members approved hiring food-service staff members John Aus, Mary Brown, Patsy Clarke, Mary Dragseth, Judy Pullman, Chad Robson, Elaine Struwe and Kim Reverts.
The board members approved, effective immediately, resignations submitted by Holly Evans, high school art teacher; Linda Janke, library aide; and Jada Baltazar as the middle- and high-school English language learner instructor. Sheena Barrick, a custodian, also resigned in July.
They also approved 2020-21 school year reassignments for Karen Rahn to middle school humanities, Melissa Blessington as middle school paraprofessional and Heather Meehan as elementary paraprofessional.