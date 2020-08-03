City of Madison repair crews restored power at about 10:05 p.m. on Monday to city residents who were without power for about three hours.
However, 20 minutes later, at 10:25 p.m., repair crews were sent out again when city officials learned another neighborhood was without electrical power.
The 10:05 p.m. message sent out by utilities personnel announced, "All power should be restored at this time. If you are still experiencing power issues, please call dispatch at (605)256-7531."
City utilities staff sent out a power-outage alert at about 6:50 p.m. earlier that evening. A message from the Madison utilities department said the city was "...experiencing an outage affecting a large portion of town. Crews are in route."
About one hour later, Madison personnel announced via text message and Facebook that workers had restored electrical power to part of the initial outage area.
The second statement included, "Crews are on site and working to resolve the issue. Estimated time of restoration is unknown at this time."
The Facebook announcement also included a map of the outage area, which was located in the central part of Madison.