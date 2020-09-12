The Madison School Board will consider designating Gerry Kaufman, an official with the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, as the school district’s grievance hearing officer when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the cafeteria at the middle school-high school complex.
Kaufman is employed as the ASBSD’s director of policy and legal services.
The school board members have a roster of personnel changes to review and approve. The changes include requests to hire Rachel Jung as a part-time instructional tutor and as a part-time English language learner teacher to replace Jada Baltazar effective Sept. 1, Kiersten Webber as a high school paraprofessional to replace Megan Padgett, and Christa McDermott as a part-time online learning facilitator.
The board members will review hiring Cody Kuusela as a weekend custodian to replace Sheena Barrick effective Sept. 9, Lisa Palo and Nancy Rook as part-time food service staff effective Aug. 26, Barb Minnaert as a substitute food-service employee, and Debra Lee as a custodian to replace Charlie Hansen.
Mara Adams, Sage Hudson, Julia Anderson, Sarah Torres and Regan Olson were hired as playground supervisors.
In the area of extracurricular activities and coaching, the persons hired were Matt Groce as high school declamation oratory adviser, Robb Graham as varsity girls’ tennis coach, Ashley Bult as assistant varsity girls’ basketball and middle school volleyball coach, Carrie Wieman as assistant varsity gymnastics coach, Gina Fritz as assistant varsity track and field coach, Tom Nielsen as assistant varsity football coach, Elizabeth Gors as cheerleader advisor and boys’ and girls’ basketball coach, Mitchell Brooks as assistant varsity girls’ basketball coach, and Mike Rick as assistant varsity football coach.
In addition, Karen Rahn will serve as a middle school declamation oratory adviser for the 2020-21 school year and Jennifer Baggett will serve as an assistant marching band adviser. Cassaundra Brunick relinquished her duties as middle school oratory adviser for one year.
Dana Gonyo and Joann Kallhoff will join a three-member team as prom advisers. Jarret Janke will remove himself from the middle school boys’ basketball program and add assistant varsity-freshman boys’ basketball coaching to his assignments. Jill Ricke will add middle school girls’ basketball, Nicole Troxell will add assistant varsity cross country, and Joey Liesinger will adjust his coaching duties.
The board members will consider approving eight open-enrollment applications.
The school board will schedule a comment period in which school officials can review any written comments or listen to any oral comments offered from meeting attendees.
At the end of their meeting, the school board members have scheduled a closed session to discuss the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term “employee” does not include any independent contractor.