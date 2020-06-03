Rob Honomichl and Richard Avery won the two seats up for election on the Madison School Board.
Honomichl was re-elected to a new three-year term, and Avery, a newcomer, won the other open seat in the school-board race.
Honomichl collected a total of 1,053 votes in the four-candidate race. Avery won his seat with 975 votes.
Eric Hortness finished with 940 votes, and Robert Bergstrom collected 388 votes.
Voter turnout in the school board election was 30.3% with 2,065 ballots cast out of a pool of 6,826 eligible voters.