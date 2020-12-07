The Madison City Commission moved forward on Monday with providing financial support for the Lake County Historical Society and Smith-Zimmermann Museum by approving efforts to fund $6,500 for the organizations in the city’s 2021 budget.
Julie Breu, the director for the Smith-Zimmermann Museum, submitted the 2021 nonprofit funding application late this year for Madison’s annual budget process, missing the traditional deadline for organizations to ask for money in the city’s new budget. Breu told municipal officials via an email that the historical organizations had missed the budget process because there was a change in management at the museum from March to June of this year and the museum was also closed due to a lack of staff and the COVID-19 pandemic for those months.
Breu basically asked the city commissioners to consider the organizations’ request despite its late appearance.
Jeff Heinemeyer, the city’s interim finance officer, explained the historical society’s and museum’s situation and asked the commissioners to amend Madison’s 2021 budget. Heinemeyer told the commissioners that $6,500 was an amount of money requested by the museum from the city during previous years.
According to Heinemeyer, the city typically maintains a contingency fund of about $150,000 to pay unexpected expenses. He proposed that city officials budget the financial support for the historical organizations from the contingency fund.
The commissioners unanimously supported the funding proposal.