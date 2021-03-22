The Madison City Commission gave its authorization on Mon day for an agreement between the city airport and a wildlife consultant who will offer advice about rotating crops planted on the fields around the municipal airstrips.
City commissioners authorized the mayor to sign an agreement with Midwest Wildlife Services LLC of Pierre to study the habitat around the Madison Municipal Airport and provide an opinion letter about rotating crops on airport property.
For years, airport officials have leased the acreage around the airport’s airstrips so that ag producers can grow alfalfa on the land. Federal officials have deemed it unsafe to grow other crops, such as soybeans, on the land because those crops might attract wildlife, including geese, that can damage aircraft.