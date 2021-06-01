The Colman-Egan Hawks ran away from the competition in the girls State B Track & Field Meet held at Rapid City over the weekend.
The Hawks racked up 116 points to claim the team title, 50 points ahead of the second place team Dell Rapids St. Mary (66).
Rounding out the top 10 were Menno 50, Burke 39, New Underwood 34, Northwestern 26 Ipswich 23, Scotland 23, Kimball-White Lake 22, Wosley-Wessington 18 and Gregory 18. Howard was 13th with 16 points.
Colman-Egan won eight events during the two-day meet -- five individual events and three relays.
Mackenzie Hemmer won both won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.59 seconds and in the triple jump with a leap of 37-feet-02.
Josie Mousel won the high jump with a leap of 5-05 and was named the Most Valuable Competitor in the field events.
She was also on two winning relay teams. Olivia Baumberger, Elizabeth Moore, Daniela Lee and Mousel won the 400- and 800-meter relays with times of 49.95 seconds and 1:45.52, respectively.
Reese Luze won the 800-meter dash in 2:23.80.
With a leap of 17-11.50, Baumberger won the long jump.
Howard's best finish came from Melanie Calmus, who placed second in the 200-meter dash in 26.83 seconds.
According to Chester coach Misty Larson, the Chester girls were close to placing in several events at the State Track & Field Meet.
BOYS
The Chester boys team placed third in the standings with 43 points. Winning the team title was Hanson with 79 points. Rounding out the top 10 were Vibory-Hurley 78, Chester 43, Langford 42, Warner 42, Freeman Academy/Marion 39, Bison 33, Castlewood 30 Ipswich 27 and Freeman 24. Howard scored five points.
Ryan Benson was the runner-up in four events during the weekend -- the 110-meter hurdles (15.02 seconds), 300-meter hurdles (41.33 seconds), high jump (6-02) and on the 400-meter relay, which set a school record of 43.99 seconds. Other relay team members were Alex VanEgdom, Stratton Eppard and Jovi Wolf.
"This was the third time this season this team has broken the school record," Larson said.
Larson thanked seniors Jada Becker, Carson Eppard, Nathan Gerry and Jadyn Dressen and wished them well. She also thankd coaches Kristi Philips, Mike O'Connell, Ben DeRynck and Jill Strom and student managers Chasity Christiansen and Jacy Wolf for all of their work during the season.