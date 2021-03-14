Madison officials declared late Sunday afternoon that a snow alert for the night of March 13-14 is in effect.
Weather forecasters have predicted heavy snow early Monday morning, accompanied by high gusts of wind.
The snowstorm, which may include freezing rain, will continue well into Monday.
City officials announced by text and on Facebook that a snow alert will start at 2 a.m. Monday, March 15. Madison residents should note that the alert schedule will follow daylight savings time hours.
Madison officials ask that vehicle owners remove their automobiles from city streets and all municipal parking lots until the snowfall has stopped and all roadways are cleared from curb to curb.
Vehicles that are not removed from Madison's streets and municipal parking lots are subject to ticketing and towing.
Madison's schools
Staff with the Madison Central School District announced Sunday evening that the schools will schedule a two-hour late start on Monday morning.
Due to the storm situation, families should check for any updates to the start schedules for Madison Central, Madison Christian and St. Thomas schools.