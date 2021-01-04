The Madison City Commission approved on Monday a proposal to set April 13 as the date of Madison’s next municipal election.
Commissioners Mike Waldner and Bob Thill have their current three-year terms expire in 2021.
The city commissioners also approved having finance office staff send an invitation to the Madison Central School District to have the city’s public school system hold a joint election. Madison Central could have contested races this spring for school board seats.
Holding joint elections is a typical occurrence for the city and the local school board.