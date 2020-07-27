The Madison City Commission approved a resolution on Monday that gives Madison’s mayor or city engineer the authority to approve some changes to public infrastructure-improvement projects.
The changes to capital-improvement projects are typically called change orders, which usually involve adding or subtracting work from a project. For projects in Madison, the city commissioners during an open meeting have typically reviewed the changes in work plans and voted their approval or disapproval.
Monday’s resolution would give the mayor or city engineer the authority to approve change orders on-the-spot that involve costs up to $15,000. Then, city officials would need to bring the approved change order to the next scheduled commissioners’ meeting to have the change order acknowledged.
Chad Comes, city engineer, said the new authority would avert possible construction project delays.