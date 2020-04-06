The Madison City Commission approved on Monday setting a new date for the 2020 city commission election, asking the Madison Central School District to participate in a newly-scheduled combined election, and working with county officials on a new election.
Jennifer Eimers, city finance officer, told city commissioners that she has held discussions with Mitchell Brooks, school district business manager, and Bobbi Janke, county auditor, about rescheduling spring elections. The three officials are currently studying holding the city commission and school board elections on June 2, the date of South Dakota’s primary election.
Eimers said the Madison School Board should consider the spring election issue during its April 13 meeting.
