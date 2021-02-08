The school board members of the Madison Central School District approved on Monday a proposed calendar for the 2021-22 school year.
The district’s calendar committee produced a calendar that will have classes start for the junior kindergarten through 12th grades on Aug. 19. The last class day of the 2021-22 school year is scheduled on May 17, 2022, if there are no added class days at the end of the spring semester.
Madison Central’s district-wide student registration will take place on Aug. 3-4 from 1 to 7 p.m. in the middle school-high school commons area. The public schools’ open house for students is scheduled on Aug. 17-18.
At the start of the fall semester, an in-service day for new teachers is scheduled on Aug. 10. Other in-service days held before the start of the school year are planned for all teachers on Aug. 11-13.