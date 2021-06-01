Chester locker has new owners

Customers who are looking for several choice cuts of meat to place on their grills this summer and perhaps a few side dishes to complete their meals can find many of those menu items available from the new owners of the 605 Meat Locker in Chester.
The full-service meat locker on the south side of Chester will continue to operate as a custom-processing plant for domestic livestock, such as beef, pork and lamb, and also wild game. Cody and Rhonda Hoyer, area farmers, are the new owners as of May 1. Clark and Jessica Hoyer of Chester will serve as the co-managers of the business.
Along with cuts of domestic meats and meat bundles, the staff at 605 Meat Locker plan to continue preparing dishes that include gourmet bratwurst, seasoned beef kabobs and lamb chislic.
The staff are also planning on stocking delicatessen side dishes such as cole slaw, potato salad and grill-ready potatoes and other snacks like potato chips and soft drinks. Cody Hoyer said 605 Meat Locker staff members wanted to serve area lake residents and visitors to Lake Herman State Park and other local lakes.
According to Hoyer, the business would also continue to process meat from big game such as deer and elk.
The spring operating hours for the 605 Meat Locker in Chester are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays. The business is closed on Mondays. The business is located at 46407 241st St. in Chester, and the phone number is 489-6328.