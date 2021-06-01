'Tails and Tales' offers summer fun for young readers

Year-end field trips provided Madison Elementary School children with a glimpse of the fun available to them at the Madison Public Library this summer.
Usually, children's librarian Lisa Martin visits the school to introduce the summer reading program, but this year classes were invited to the library. For many, it was the first field trip of the year, making it special to students and igniting their enthusiasm for everything Martin has planned.
"I told every child I talked to, `It starts June 1.' Every child heard, `It starts right now'," she said, laughing with joy at the way some have already dived in.
"Tails and Tales" includes tried-and-true elements, such as keeping a reading log or -- for preschoolers -- 1000 Books Bingo, as well as some new adventures, such as Park Pals. This includes hour-long activities at three Madison parks each week during June. Teens have their own program with book clubs and activities.
This year, the library has been decorated like a jungle and elementary students are invited to find critters hidden in the vines and shelves when they come in to pick up a brag tag and the chain they will use to hold the reading beads they collect. Throughout the summer, they will earn a pony bead for every 15 minutes they read and an animal bead for every hour.
"Basically, they get to design the necklace they will have," Martin said.
For every hour of reading time, students will also get a chance to win one of the weekly prizes through the months of June and July. The prizes vary and include Legos, tickets to the Sertoma Butterfly House, a pop-up tent and a science kit.
Those who read at least 10 hours during the summer will be invited to the Finishers' Party with their families. This will be held at 5 p.m. on Aug. 9 in Library Park and will feature the Zoomobile from Great Plains Zoo.
"They talk about the animals and let the kids interact with them," Martin said.
Beginning the second week in June, the library will host Park Pals, an hour-long program at each of three parks in Madison. At 3 p.m. on June 7 and on each subsequent Monday in June, the program will be held at Library Park.
At 5:30 p.m. on June 8 and on each subsequent Tuesday, the program will be held at Totland Park.
At 11 a.m. on June 10 and on each subsequent Thursday, the program will be held at Northwest Park.
The goal in hosting these outdoor programs is two-fold. First, it's to keep children safe by hosting an outside activity. While the increasing number of people being vaccinated has reduced the number of COVID-19 cases both in the state and around the nation, experts are unclear how greater summer freedoms will affect the course of the pandemic.
Second, it's to provide easier access to children who may only be able to attend if programs are in walking distance. By taking the program to community neighborhoods, library staff are hoping more children can participate.
The programs begin with an adoption party, where children can adopt a stuffed animal. Although children can attend more than one park program during the course of a week, they will only be allowed to adopt one animal.
"We would like them to bring them back the next week for a vet check-up," Martin said. This will include giving the stuffies a shot. "We want to make sure they know shots are safe."
This will be followed by a stuffie pet show and a picnic in the park. All park programs are paired with a book and include an activity, such as making a collar for adopted animals, making a heart for park pets and making a winner's ribbon.
For the picnic, children are asked to bring a blanket and a sandwich. The library will provide chips and apple juice.
No program will be held the first week in July, but students can pick up a spider weaving kit from the library. During July, a two-hour program will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Mondays.
On July 12, students will dissect owl pellets. On July 19, they will create their own ultimate fighting animal from clay after considering some of the Who Would Win? books. Finally, on July 26, they will learn about some of nature's most unusual animals and play games, such as bowl with a pangolin and engage in a pistol shrimp shoot-out.
The summer reading program is not designed for preschool children, but 3- to 5-year-olds may come with an adult. Summer storytime will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Mondays and 11 a.m. on Tuesdays.
Middle school and high school students have books clubs and four summer programs including a water slide on June 9, food for humans and other animals on June 23 and guest artist Michael Albert on July 7.
"He will teach us about pop art and then we will make pop art," Martin said. The New York artist is working to get to libraries in every state in the nation.
The teens will wrap up their summer with a spirit animal show-off on July 21. Participants will either embroider the animal on a piece of clothing they bring from home or make a shrinky dink art.
"We're going to have a lot of fun," Martin said. "I am excited."