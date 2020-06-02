Adam Leighton, a newcomer as a candidate running for the Lake County Commission, will appear as a Republican candidate for a seat on the county commission in this fall’s general election along with incumbents Deb Reinicke and Dennis Slaughter.
Republican voters in Lake County were able to nominate three persons for the general election out of a pool of five candidates.
Leighton collected 928 votes (24%). Incumbent Reinicke was the highest vote-getter in the race with 970 (26%). Dennis Slaughter, another incumbent, earned 920 votes (24%).
A third incumbent, Roger Hageman, finished in fourth place with 669 votes (18%). A fifth candidate, Phillip Wohlers, earned 314 votes (8%).